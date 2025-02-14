Two Men Killed in Head-On Collision in East Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A tragic head-on collision in East Greeley on Thursday, February 13, claimed the lives of two men.

At approximately 1:00 p.m., Greeley Police officers responded to a severe traffic accident with injuries in the 3400 block of East 8th Street. According to the initial investigation, a Chevrolet truck traveling westbound collided with a Dodge 3500 heading eastbound, resulting in significant damage.

Each truck had a single occupant. Emergency responders extricated both drivers and rushed them to local hospitals. Unfortunately, both men, aged 60 and 66, succumbed to their injuries.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Greeley Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. Further details, including potential factors contributing to the accident, have not been released at this time.

Authorities urge drivers to remain cautious on Northern Colorado roads, especially on high-speed stretches like East 8th Street. Those with any information related to the crash are encouraged to contact the Greeley Police Department.

For more local news and updates, visit northfortynews.com.