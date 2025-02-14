Winter Weather Watch: Snow, Chilly Temps, and Weekend Changes in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com
As I look ahead to the upcoming weekend in Northern Colorado, here’s what we can expect in terms of weather conditions:
Friday, February 14, 2025:
- Fort Collins: A slight chance of rain and snow before noon, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Partly sunny skies with a high near 49°F. Light winds becoming west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected. forecast.weather.gov
- Greeley: Partly sunny with a high near 45°F. A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 PM. Light winds becoming west-northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. forecast.weather.gov
Saturday, February 15, 2025:
- Fort Collins: Snow likely, mainly after 11 AM. Cloudy skies with a high near 31°F. Northeast winds at 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%, with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible. forecast.weather.gov
- Greeley: A 50% chance of snow. Cloudy with a high near 30°F. East-northeast winds at 6 to 11 mph, gusting up to 17 mph. New snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible. forecast.weather.gov
Sunday, February 16, 2025:
- Fort Collins: Partly sunny with a high near 35°F. Light south-southwest winds becoming south-southeast at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. forecast.weather.gov
- Greeley: Mostly sunny with a high near 33°F. forecast.weather.gov
Monday, February 17, 2025:
- Fort Collins: A 50% chance of snow, mainly after 11 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35°F. forecast.weather.gov
- Greeley: A 50% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34°F.
Please note that weather conditions can change rapidly, especially during winter months. It’s advisable to stay updated with the latest forecasts from reliable sources such as the National Weather Service.
Stay warm and plan accordingly for the upcoming weather changes!
