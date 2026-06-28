Colorado Governor Activates National Guard After Three Firefighters Killed

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Disaster declaration expands Colorado’s response as Snyder Fire burns across the Utah-Colorado border amid a busy regional wildfire outbreak.

DENVER – Governor Jared Polis has declared a disaster emergency following the deaths of three U.S. wildland firefighters battling the Snyder Fire in western Colorado, authorizing the Colorado National Guard to assist with recovery operations while expanding state resources to combat one of several major wildfires burning across the Colorado-Utah region.

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The Snyder Fire began in Utah before crossing into Mesa County, Colorado. According to the Governor’s Office, three firefighters were killed Saturday while working the fire. Two additional firefighters were injured in the line of duty and were rescued by a Division of Fire Prevention and Control Bell 205 helicopter before being transported for medical treatment.

“I’m devastated about the loss of three heroic firefighters who died in the line of duty in Western Colorado,” Polis said. “The men and women who serve on the front lines of these fires risk their lives to keep us safe and to protect the lands and communities we love.”

The governor extended condolences to the families of the fallen firefighters and said Colorado is coordinating closely with the Bureau of Land Management, local agencies, and fire crews to provide every available resource for firefighting, recovery, and rescue efforts.

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The verbal disaster declaration activated Colorado’s State Emergency Operations Plan and directed the Department of Public Safety, including the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) and the Division of Fire Prevention and Control (DFPC), to lead state response, recovery, and mitigation efforts.

State assistance includes:

Colorado National Guard personnel are supporting firefighter recovery efforts.

State and interagency fire engines and hand crews.

DFPC and partner aviation resources.

Incident management teams and support personnel.

Fire behavior modeling, mapping, and aerial intelligence.

Administrative and financial support for Mesa County.

On-site emergency management personnel are assisting the Mesa County Emergency Operations Center.

Wildfire Activity Stretches Across the Region

Active wildfires burning across western Colorado and eastern Utah on June 28, 2026. The Snyder Fire, where three firefighters lost their lives, is one of numerous large incidents affecting the region. (Map: Watch Duty)

The Snyder Fire is part of a broader wildfire outbreak affecting western Colorado and eastern Utah. According to Watch Duty, numerous large incidents are burning across the region, illustrating the significant demand on firefighting resources.

The largest fire shown on Sunday morning was Utah’s Cottonwood Fire at more than 93,000 acres, followed by the Cherry Fire at approximately 34,000 acres. The Snyder Fire was reported at more than 28,000 acres, while the Wild Goose Fire had grown beyond 10,000 acres. Additional active incidents included the Ferris Fire, Dry Creek Fire, Red Rock Fire, Horse Head Fire, and several smaller fires scattered across western Colorado and eastern Utah.

The concentration of fires across both states underscores the challenges facing federal, state, and local firefighting agencies as they contend with multiple simultaneous incidents, difficult terrain, and limited firefighting resources.

The governor also issued an executive order authorizing the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to use state funds to mobilize the Colorado National Guard in support of the emergency response. Officials said additional resources can be deployed as conditions warrant.

Recovery efforts for the three fallen firefighters remain ongoing while crews continue working to contain the Snyder Fire and protect nearby communities.

Source: Office of Governor Jared Polis. Regional wildfire context based on Watch Duty active wildfire mapping.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Wildfires affect every part of life in Colorado—from public safety and air quality to recreation, agriculture and local communities. North Forty News is committed to providing timely, verified reporting on the events shaping our state and the people working to protect it.



Become a North Forty News member. Wildfires affect every part of life in Colorado—from public safety and air quality to recreation, agriculture and local communities. North Forty News is committed to providing timely, verified reporting on the events shaping our state and the people working to protect it.

Source: Office of Governor Jared Polis