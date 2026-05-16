USDA Report Fuels Scrutiny of Fort Collins Animal Lab

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Animal testing facility responds after federal inspection findings, while advocacy group claims operation is shutting down.

A federal inspection report released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture details a series of violations in veterinary care, recordkeeping, and facility maintenance at a Fort Collins animal research laboratory that has come under increasing public scrutiny in Northern Colorado.

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The February 19, 2025, USDA inspection report for Red Beast Enterprises Inc., operating as High Quality Research, documented alleged violations related to dogs and cats housed at the facility, including missing surgical records, delayed treatment of medical conditions, enclosure hazards, and contaminated feeding areas.

Federal inspectors reported that dogs subjected to “debarking” procedures lacked completed anesthesia and surgical records required under approved animal care protocols. Numerous cats that underwent neutering procedures also lacked documented anesthetic and surgical records, according to the inspection report.

The USDA report further cited gaps in routine veterinary monitoring and treatment documentation. Inspectors stated that some dogs went months without required recorded health checks, while multiple cats lacked updated health records entirely after July 2022.

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Additional findings included delayed treatment for ear infections and skin conditions, dogs with ongoing eye issues, damaged enclosure materials that could potentially injure animals, and food receptacles contaminated with bedding or fecal matter.

The inspection report states that 136 animals were present, including 108 adult dogs and 28 adult cats.

The report became a focal point for criticism from PETA, which conducted an undercover investigation into the facility and later announced that more than 70 dogs and cats would be transferred to Kindness Ranch, a Wyoming sanctuary and rehabilitation organization for former research animals.

PETA says High Quality Research’s facility in Fort Collins is shutting down, though the company’s website remained active Saturday.

PETA said its investigation contributed to increased federal scrutiny of the facility and cited USDA records showing more than 200 alleged Animal Welfare Act violations issued between February and July 2025. The organization also said more than 50,000 people contacted Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, urging the university to reconsider faculty involvement with the laboratory.

PETA also highlighted the case of Temple, a dog it said was transferred from Wisconsin breeder Ridglan Farms Inc. and housed at Red Beast for approximately two years before later being adopted into a permanent home.

In a statement publicly available at highqualityresearch.com, provided following the controversy, Larry Travis, president of Red Beast Enterprises Inc., said the company revised protocols after the February inspection and disputed broader allegations about animal care conditions.

“Red Beast Enterprises Inc. aims to provide the best care available to research dogs and cats while advancing biomedical science,” Travis said in the statement.

According to Travis, the company implemented several changes after the USDA inspection, including increased enclosure inspections, elevated food bowls designed to reduce contamination, expanded disinfection procedures, and a new heartworm prevention protocol. He also stated that veterinarians continue to routinely inspect animals for parasites and health conditions.

Travis said retired research animals are adopted out to a sanctuary and noted the company has lowered the retirement age for dogs.

Travis also said a subsequent USDA inspection conducted on April 30 resulted in no citations.

For Northern Colorado residents, the case has intensified debate over laboratory animal oversight, biomedical research practices, and the enforcement of federal animal welfare standards at Colorado facilities connected to the veterinary and research industries.

The USDA inspection report is publicly available through federal records, while additional materials tied to the investigation can be viewed through PETA’s investigation page and High Quality Research’s website.

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Attribution: Information sourced from USDA inspection records, statements released by PETA, and a statement provided by Red Beast Enterprises Inc.