Weld County GOP Chair Arrested In Child Predator Sting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

State Republican leaders condemn allegations against Weld County GOP official after Larimer County arrest

Colorado House and Senate Republicans publicly called for the resignation of Weld County Republican leader Hunter Rivera on Friday following his arrest during a Larimer County child predator operation previously reported by North Forty News.

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The statement was released by Colorado Senate Republicans one day after the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office announced Rivera’s arrest alongside another Northern Colorado man during an undercover investigation targeting adults attempting to buy sex from minors online.

According to investigators, deputies posed as minors on websites and forums as part of the operation. Authorities said several dozen people responded to the listings before two men arrived at an agreed meeting location and were arrested.

Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan (Left); Hunter Rivera (Right)

Rivera, 24, of Windsor, faces felony charges including soliciting a child prostitute, internet luring of a child, cybercrime solicitation involving a minor prostitute, and attempted sexual assault on a child.

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“These charges are sickening, horrifying, and beyond reprehensible,” Colorado Senate Republicans said in the released statement. “There is no defense for anyone who preys on children, no excuses, and no place for that anywhere near public life or our party.”

Republican lawmakers also called on Rivera to immediately resign from his role in the Weld County Republican Party.

“There is no room in our party for these types of allegations,” the statement continued.

The lawmakers further expressed support for victims and law enforcement officers involved in child exploitation investigations, specifically thanking the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and investigators for their work during the operation.

At the time of publication, Saturday, 10:30 am, Rivera’s profile remained publicly visible on the Weld County Republicans website, where he is identified as First Vice Chair and described as active in Republican campaigns and political organizing across Colorado.

Hunter Rivera Weld GOP Profile, https://weldcountygop.com/first-vice-chair-hunter-rivera/

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Rivera was issued a $6,500 cash-only bond following his arrest.

Authorities emphasized that all charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

North Forty News previously reported on Friday on the undercover operation and the arrests announced by investigators.

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Source: Colorado Senate Republicans; Larimer County Sheriff’s Office