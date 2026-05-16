Weld County Road Closure Planned Near Mead

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Daytime closures under Interstate 25 will impact drivers on Weld County Road 32 during bridge construction work next week

Drivers traveling between Mead and Berthoud should expect detours and delays next week as the Colorado Department of Transportation temporarily closes Weld County Road 32 beneath Interstate 25 for bridge construction tied to the Interstate 25 North Express Lanes Project.

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According to CDOT, the closures will begin Monday, May 18, and continue through Friday, May 22, while crews install new bridge girders over Weld County Road 32 east of Mead. The road will close daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with a final closure on Friday from 7 a.m. to noon.

The closures are part of the larger Interstate 25 North Express Lanes Project between Mead and Berthoud, which will widen and reconstruct portions of Interstate 25 and connect to recently completed improvements farther north toward Fort Collins. CDOT officials say the temporary full closures are necessary to improve safety for both construction crews and drivers while shortening the overall construction timeline.

Motorists traveling eastbound on Weld County Road 32 will be detoured south on Weld County Road 7 to Colorado Highway 66, then east to Weld County Road 9.5 before reconnecting north to Weld County Road 32. Westbound traffic will follow the reverse route.

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The roadway will reopen nightly and remain open throughout Memorial Day weekend.

The Mead-to-Berthoud project is part of a broader multi-year effort to expand Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. Once completed in 2028, drivers will have more than two lanes in each direction along the entire Interstate 25 corridor between Denver and Fort Collins for the first time.

Construction schedules may change depending on weather conditions.

Drivers can find updated project information and travel alerts through Colorado Department of Transportation’s Interstate 25 North Express Lanes project page.

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Attribution: Colorado Department of Transportation