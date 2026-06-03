Water Rescue Leaves Patient in Critical Condition Near Fort Collins Canal

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Emergency crews rescued one person from a canal west of Fort Collins Monday evening and transported the patient to a local hospital in critical condition.

A person was rescued from a canal west of Fort Collins Monday evening and transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a swift-water rescue response by Poudre Fire Authority.

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According to the Poudre Fire Authority, crews responded to a water rescue call near North County Road 19 and Cache La Poudre Drive in Larimer County. The incident was dispatched as a priority-one water rescue, with emergency responders working to remove the patient from the canal.

At approximately 6:42 p.m., Poudre Fire Authority reported that one patient had been rescued and transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials indicated that the update would be their final public statement for the evening regarding the incident.

The rescue occurred near the intersection of North County Road 19 and Cache La Poudre Drive, west of U.S. Highway 287 and north of Fort Collins. Authorities asked motorists and residents to use caution in the area while emergency operations were underway.

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As of publication, officials have not released the age, identity, or circumstances involving the patient. Social media reports circulating online have suggested the patient may have been a young child, but North Forty News has not independently confirmed those reports.

Waterways throughout Northern Colorado can present serious hazards due to strong currents, cold water temperatures, and steep embankments, particularly during spring and summer runoff periods.

Residents seeking water safety information can visit the Poudre Fire Authority website at Poudre Fire Authority.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Fire Authority.