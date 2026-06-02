Friday Fest Returns to Downtown Greeley

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free summer concert series brings music, community, and outdoor fun to Friday nights

GREELEY, Colo. — Downtown Greeley’s popular Friday Fest series returns this summer, offering residents and visitors a free way to kick off the weekend with live music, local businesses, and community gathering in the heart of the city.

Community Message

Held every Friday evening throughout the summer, Downtown Greeley Friday Fest transforms the downtown district into a lively destination featuring outdoor concerts, food and beverage options, and a welcoming atmosphere for families, friends, and visitors. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment while exploring local shops, restaurants, and attractions that make downtown Greeley a regional destination.

The event is organized by the Greeley Downtown Development Authority and has become a seasonal tradition for many Weld County residents. With free admission and a rotating lineup of performers, Friday Fest offers something different each week while supporting local businesses and encouraging community connections.

The June schedule includes events on June 5, June 12, June 19, and June 26, with additional Friday celebrations continuing throughout the summer season.

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Residents looking for an easy way to enjoy live music, spend time outdoors, and experience downtown Greeley’s growing entertainment scene will find Friday Fest a convenient option for summer evenings.

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