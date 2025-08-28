Weld County Detectives Seek Public’s Help in Solving 1986 Cold Case Homicide

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators continue search for answers nearly four decades later

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Weld County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the community’s help in solving the 1986 homicide of Fort Lupton farmer Gerald J. Dreiling. Nearly four decades later, investigators continue to seek information that could bring closure to his family.

On August 27, 1986, Dreiling was discovered dead in his home by a family member after he failed to return from tending irrigation duties. Detectives determined that Dreiling may have interrupted a burglary in progress at his residence. He was forced to the ground in a hallway and fatally shot.

Despite extensive efforts at the time, the case remains unsolved. Weld County law enforcement is renewing its call for tips in hopes that new information could finally resolve this decades-old case.

Community members with information are encouraged to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (970) 304-6464 or email [email protected].

For more information about cold cases in Weld County, visit weldsheriff.com.