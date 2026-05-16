Larimer County Operation Targets Child Predators

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two Northern Colorado men arrested after investigators posed as minors during undercover operation

Two Northern Colorado men were arrested this week after an undercover child predator operation conducted by the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office targeted people attempting to buy sex from minors online.

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According to investigators, the operation took place on May 14 and focused on identifying adults seeking illegal contact with children through websites and online forums. Deputies posed as minors offering sexual acts, and authorities said several dozen individuals responded to the listings.

Two men later arrived at a predetermined meeting location, where deputies arrested them and transported them to the Larimer County Jail.

Authorities identified the suspects as 24-year-old Hunter Rivera of Windsor and 22-year-old Ismaaeel Abdur-Rahmaan of Fort Collins.

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Both men face the following charges:

Soliciting a Child Prostitute (Felony 3)

Internet Luring of a Child (Felony 4)

Cybercrime – Soliciting to Arrange a Minor Prostitute (Felony 5)

Attempted Sexual Assault on a Child (Felony 5)

Rivera was issued a $6,500 cash-only bond, while Abdur-Rahmaan received a $7,500 cash-only bond through the Larimer County Court.

“Children are not property to be bought or sold,” Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said in a statement. “Human trafficking is modern-day slavery, and we won’t tolerate it in Larimer County. I hope this operation sends a strong message. It doesn’t matter who you are; if you try to hurt kids in our community, you will be held accountable.”

The sheriff’s office noted that all charges are accusations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

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Source: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office