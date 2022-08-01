Weld County Receives State Grant for Intersection Improvements

Safety and efficiency improvements are coming to the intersection of Weld County Roads (WCR) 66 and 41, located north of Greeley and east of Highway 85. Recently, project funding moved forward when the Weld County Board of Commissioners approved an Intergovernmental Agreement with the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). Under the agreement, DOLA is awarding the county a $700,000 Energy and Mineral Impact Assistance Grant to offset some of the costs related to the project, which is slated to begin in November.

“Energy and mineral impact funds are designated to assist those economically impacted by the development of energy from mineral resources,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James. “It’s no secret Weld County is consistently among the state’s leading energy-producing counties, and we’re pleased to be awarded this grant and look forward to improving this intersection for our residents and for those in the energy industry.”

Improvements include widening the intersection to provide for left turn lanes in all directions, correcting sight distance issues, concrete and asphalt paving at the intersection along with striping work, and the installation of new signage. Work will also be done to repair the substructure of the road at the intersection and improve storm drainage and irrigation elements near the intersection to make it more resistant to flooding. Weld County will be responsible for the overall management of the project, but the improvements will be constructed by an outside contractor selected at a later date.

To learn more about the Weld County Department of Public Works, visit weldgov.com/Government/Departments/Public-Works.