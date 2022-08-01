Today’ Weather: 8/1/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gust
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|3
|67
|94
|64
|Berthoud
|0
|67
|95
|66
|Fort Collins
|0
|63
|95
|66
|Greeley
|0
|64
|97
|64
|Laporte
|0
|64
|95
|68
|Livermore
|0
|67
|91
|67
|Loveland
|1
|68
|95
|67
|Red Feather Lakes
|3
|68
|80
|61
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|8
|72
|95
|68
|Wellington
|0
|65
|95
|66
|Windsor
|0
|65
|96
|64
|*As of August 1, 2022 7:45am
