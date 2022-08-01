Today’ Weather: 8/1/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight we’ll see some clouds and a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gust Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 3 67 94 64 Berthoud 0 67 95 66 Fort Collins 0 63 95 66 Greeley 0 64 97 64 Laporte 0 64 95 68 Livermore 0 67 91 67 Loveland 1 68 95 67 Red Feather Lakes 3 68 80 61 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 72 95 68 Wellington 0 65 95 66 Windsor 0 65 96 64 *As of August 1, 2022 7:45am