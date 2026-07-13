Weld County Seeks Public Input to Shape Future Senior Services

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community conversations across Weld County will help guide aging services through 2031.

Weld County residents are invited to participate in a series of Community Conversations this August and September to help shape the future of programs and services for older adults.

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Hosted by the Weld County Area Agency on Aging (AAA), the meetings will gather feedback on priorities including transportation, nutrition, caregiver support, in-home assistance, wellness programs, and other resources that help older adults remain healthy and independent.

“Good planning starts with listening,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James. “These conversations give people a chance to share their ideas for how we can keep Weld County a great place to live as we age.”

The community feedback will be used to develop the AAA’s 2027–2031 Area Plan, which serves as the agency’s roadmap for supporting older adults throughout Weld County.

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Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend, including older adults, caregivers, family members, neighbors, and anyone interested in improving services for aging residents.

“AAA is all about helping older adults stay healthy, independent, and connected in their homes and communities,” said Weld County Commissioner Perry Buck. “Hearing directly from residents is how we ensure these services stay strong for them and future generations.”

Community Conversation sessions are scheduled at locations throughout Weld County:

Friday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m. — Birchwood Apartments, 2830 W. 27th St. Lane, Greeley

— Birchwood Apartments, 2830 W. 27th St. Lane, Greeley Monday, Aug. 10, 1 p.m. — LINC Library, 501 8th Ave., Greeley

— LINC Library, 501 8th Ave., Greeley Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m. — Joe P. Martinez Apartments, 1701 2nd St., Greeley

— Joe P. Martinez Apartments, 1701 2nd St., Greeley Friday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. — Platteville Senior Center, 508 Reynolds Ave., Platteville*

— Platteville Senior Center, 508 Reynolds Ave., Platteville* Tuesday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. — Broadview Apartments, 2915 W. 8th St., Greeley*

— Broadview Apartments, 2915 W. 8th St., Greeley* Wednesday, Aug. 26, 10 a.m. — Hill N Park Senior Center, 4205 Yosemite Drive, Greeley*

— Hill N Park Senior Center, 4205 Yosemite Drive, Greeley* Monday, Aug. 31, 11 a.m. — Fort Lupton Community Center, 203 S. Harrison Ave., Fort Lupton*

— Fort Lupton Community Center, 203 S. Harrison Ave., Fort Lupton* Thursday, Sept. 10, 1 p.m. — Erie Community Center, 450 Powers St., Erie*

— Erie Community Center, 450 Powers St., Erie* Thursday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. — Carbon Valley Community Center, 151 Grant Ave., Firestone*

— Carbon Valley Community Center, 151 Grant Ave., Firestone* Friday, Sept. 29, 11 a.m. — Lochbuie Senior Center, 501 Willow Drive, Lochbuie*

Locations marked with an asterisk will offer lunch through the Friendly Fork Senior Lunch Program before or after the discussion. Meals are free for adults aged 60 and older, while guests under 60 may participate for a fee. Meal reservations must be made by 11 a.m. the day before the event.

Additional information and reservations for the Friendly Fork meal are available at https://www.weldaaa.org.

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Source: Weld County Area Agency on Aging.