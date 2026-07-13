Scheer Fund Golf Tournament Returns to Support Thompson Students

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual fundraiser at Mariana Butte benefits opportunity fund helping students overcome financial barriers.

LOVELAND, Colo. – Golfers, community members and Thompson School District supporters are invited to tee off for a cause at the 6th Annual Scheer Fund Golf Tournament on Friday, Aug. 7, at Mariana Butte Golf Course in Loveland.

Community Message

Hosted by the Thompson Education Foundation (TEF), the annual tournament raises money for the Scheer Student Opportunity Fund, which provides financial assistance to Thompson School District students pursuing academic, leadership, extracurricular and recognition opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach.

The fund honors the legacy of former Thompson School District Superintendent Dr. Stan Scheer, who was known for quietly helping students overcome financial challenges during his five years leading the district.

“Now in its sixth year, our golf tournament has become a cornerstone community event — one that reflects the generosity and dedication Dr. Scheer embodied every day,” said Kim Akeley-Charron, executive director of the Thompson Education Foundation. “Every dollar raised goes directly toward ensuring students have access to the opportunities they deserve.”

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The tournament begins with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start and features a four-person scramble format. Registration includes breakfast, lunch, two golf carts per foursome and opportunities to participate in contests and fundraising activities throughout the day, including a $10,000 hole-in-one prize. Participants can also compete for golf credit at Mariana Butte Golf Course while supporting local students.

The event is made possible through presenting sponsors FCI Constructors and Bank of Colorado/PFS Insurance, along with club sponsors Saunders Heath, Adolfson & Peterson, and BIG DEAL Company.

Registration and sponsorship information is available at https://www.thompsontef.org/golf-tournament.

For more information about the Thompson Education Foundation and its programs, visit https://www.thompsontef.org.

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Source: Thompson Education Foundation