Weld County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Man for Burglary at Health Department

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Suspect found hiding under a desk after deputies respond to early morning trespassing call in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A 62-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a trespass in progress at the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment in Greeley.

Deputies were called to the building at 1555 N. 17th Avenue around 7:17 a.m. after a witness reported a propped-open door and saw a man running inside the building who was not authorized to be there.

A perimeter was established, and deputies, assisted by K-9 officers, searched the building. Some offices showed signs of disturbance, with items scattered across the floors. The initial search ended around 8:30 a.m. without locating a suspect.

Just 20 minutes later, deputies were called back to the same building after employees discovered a man asleep under a desk in a locked office that was not part of the initial search. Deputies took Michael Jackson, 62, into custody without incident.

Following the investigation, Jackson was arrested on suspicion of:

Second-degree burglary (felony)

Theft under $300 (petty offense)

Criminal mischief under $300 (petty offense)

Second-degree criminal tampering (misdemeanor)

No injuries were reported among employees or deputies, and authorities confirmed there is no ongoing threat to the public.

For more information about the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, visit weldsheriff.com.