Bear Freed from Vehicle in Larimer County Foothills

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Deputies remind residents to lock vehicles to deter both thieves and wildlife

LARIMER COUNTY, CO — A Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) deputy responding to a reported vehicle trespass in the foothills discovered a most unusual suspect — a bear trapped inside a car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle’s owner reported that the animal had broken into the car overnight and was still inside. The first deputy on the scene confirmed that the uninvited guest was indeed a bear — and not a happy one.

Bear stuck in car

Additional deputies arrived to assist, using a cautious approach to open the car door safely. Armed with pepperball devices as a precaution, they released the bear without incident. The vehicle sustained damage, but the occupants were unharmed.

Authorities say there was no food in the car, suggesting the bear may have been drawn by lingering scents. While this case ended safely, it serves as an important reminder that wildlife encounters can happen anywhere in Northern Colorado — and simple precautions can make a difference.

“Always lock your vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office advised. “It keeps out bad guys and bears alike.”

Residents are encouraged to secure their vehicles, remove food or scented items, and report unusual wildlife behavior.

Find more updates from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at larimersheriff.org.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office