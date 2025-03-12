Weld County Strike Team Makes Arrests in Hill-N-Park After Dramatic Chase

WELD COUNTY – A routine patrol by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) Strike Team quickly escalated into a chaotic scene late last night at the Hill-N-Park area, ending with two suspects in custody after a vehicle collision, a foot pursuit, and the recovery of a loaded firearm.

The incident began when a Strike Team deputy spotted a vehicle occupied by two individuals with active warrants. As the suspects pulled into a driveway, the deputy strategically positioned a patrol car behind them, blocking their escape. However, the situation took a dangerous turn when the suspects noticed a marked WCSO patrol vehicle.

The driver attempted to reverse out of the driveway, crashing into the patrol car. Then, in another failed escape attempt, the vehicle lurched forward, striking a parked car. Both suspects then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

Deputies quickly pursued the suspects. One, Keanna Shaw, attempted to hide under an RV but was swiftly apprehended. The second suspect, Luis Mancilla-Aceves, ran from the scene but was captured with the help of K-9, Cowboy.

During a subsequent search of the suspect vehicle, deputies recovered a loaded firearm, adding to the gravity of the situation.

Suspects Face Multiple Charges

Both individuals were taken into custody on numerous charges:

Keanna Shaw:

Resisting Arrest

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Felony Possession of Fentanyl

Possession of a Schedule I or II Substance

Felony Failure to Appear for Drug Possession

Misdemeanor Theft

Misdemeanor Failure to Appear for Assault

Luis Mancilla-Aceves:

2nd Degree Assault – Reckless

Criminal Attempt to Commit a Class Four Felony

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Schedule I or II Substance

Obstruction of a Peace Officer

Wanted by Other Agency (Felony)

Failure to Appear

Criminal Mischief

WCSO Strike Team’s Commitment to Community Safety

The WCSO Strike Team remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of Weld County residents, swiftly apprehending dangerous suspects and removing illegal weapons and drugs from the streets.

All charges are merely accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.