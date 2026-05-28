Wellington Cleveland Avenue Work Begins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown Wellington project will bring street, drainage, and pedestrian upgrades through late 2026

Construction activity is set to increase in downtown Wellington beginning next week as the town launches the multi-phase Cleveland Avenue Construction Project, a major infrastructure effort expected to continue into late fall or early winter.

Community Message

Town officials announced that preliminary utility work will begin Tuesday, May 26, with crews from Coulson Excavating locating and working on waterlines along 1st, 3rd, 5th, and 6th streets. While no road closures are expected during this initial phase, drivers and cyclists are encouraged to use caution around active work zones.

The first major construction phase is expected to begin as early as May 28 on 5th Street between Cleveland and Kennedy avenues. That portion of the project includes new storm drainage infrastructure and streetscape improvements designed to improve accessibility and safety in the downtown corridor.

Town officials said 5th Street is expected to remain open to local traffic during construction, though the area will remain an active work zone through at least mid-July.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Additional construction along Cleveland Avenue is scheduled to begin as early as June 3. Early work will focus on removing trees and vegetation before crews begin removing existing asphalt and concrete.

Although Cleveland Avenue is expected to stay open for most of the project, residents should anticipate temporary closures, changing traffic patterns, and limited access to side streets as work progresses through downtown.

The project, funded in part by grants, includes pedestrian safety improvements, ADA upgrades, expanded parking, improved stormwater drainage, and enhanced lighting throughout Wellington’s historic downtown.

Town officials noted that construction timelines may shift depending on weather and other external factors.

More information about the project, including sign-ups for text and email updates, is available through the Town of Wellington construction page. Residents can also follow updates through the public Facebook group dedicated to the project.

If the rhythm of Northern Colorado is part of your mornings, the Daily Update was built for moments like this — road work, local changes, and the stories shaping communities across the region before the day gets moving.

Source: Town of Wellington