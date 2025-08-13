Wellington Firefighters Join Statewide Effort on Stoner Mesa Fire

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local crew heads to southwestern Colorado for two-week wildfire assignment

WELLINGTON, Colo. – Three members of Wellington Fire Protection District, along with a Type 6 wildland engine, deployed the morning of August 9 to assist in battling the Stoner Mesa Fire in southwestern Colorado.

The crew will spend the next 14 days working alongside firefighting teams from across Colorado and the western United States to help contain the blaze. This assignment is part of a statewide and national mutual aid network that mobilizes resources to large-scale wildfires.

While the team is away, Wellington Fire officials assure the community that local coverage remains fully staffed and unaffected. The deployment is considered an extra duty assignment, with both personnel and equipment costs reimbursed through the incident’s funding.

Residents interested in tracking the Stoner Mesa Fire or other wildfire activity can find official updates at the InciWeb Incident Information System. The Watch Duty app also provides real-time fire activity information nationwide.

Wildfire response assignments like this not only help communities in crisis but also provide valuable training and experience for local crews—skills that strengthen Wellington’s readiness for fire season here at home.

