Fort Collins Peach Festival Returns August 16 with Music-First, Community-Focused Celebration

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Annual event at Civic Center Park features The Burroughs, local food and craft beer, and raises funds for Northern Colorado nonprofits

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The 15th Annual Fort Collins Peach Festival will take over Civic Center Park on Saturday, August 16, 2025, with a refreshed “music-first” format, an adult-friendly atmosphere, and a mission to give back to the community. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with admission at $10 for adults and free for children under 12.

Organized and run entirely by volunteers, the event is hosted by the Rotary Clubs of Fort Collins, with 100% of proceeds supporting local nonprofits and Rotary community programs.

“This year’s festival includes a music-first format designed for adults and supporters of the arts, local food, and charitable giving,” said Kerrie Luginbill, Rotarian and event marketing chair. “It’s a day to enjoy incredible music and flavors, but also to be part of something that truly gives back to our community.”

A Star-Powered Music Lineup

Headlining the 2025 festival is The Burroughs, a nationally recognized nine-piece band known for their high-energy “sweaty soul music” that keeps audiences dancing from the first note. Additional acts include The Last Walstarz and 12 Cents for Marvin, bringing a range of sounds to the Civic Center stage.

Food, Drink, and Peaches Galore

Festival-goers can enjoy a curated selection of craft beers, peach-inspired refreshments, and signature treats like peach pie, peach ice cream, and fresh Palisade peaches. Local food trucks and vendors will line Howes Street, offering a variety of dining options. Alcohol purchases require a wristband.

A Longstanding Northern Colorado Tradition

What began in 2010 as “Pigs ‘n Pits” has evolved into one of Fort Collins’ most popular summer events, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for community causes over the years. Past festivals have supported the Boys & Girls Club of Larimer County, scholarship programs, and other nonprofit initiatives.

The event is presented by HSD Law and sponsored by Breeze Thru Car Wash, Rotary, SpeedPro, Colorado Iron & Metal, Inc., Cline Williams, and OTM.

Event Details

When: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Where: Civic Center Park, Fort Collins

Admission: $10 for adults; free for children under 12

What: Live music, food and drink vendors, peach treats, community fundraising

Website: fortcollinspeachfestival.com

Information provided by the Fort Collins Peach Festival.