Wellington Seeks Artists For Painted Piano Project

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

“The Sound of Wellington” program aims to bring interactive public art and live music experiences to the community this summer.

The Town of Wellington and the Wellington CO Main Street Program are inviting local artists to help transform public spaces through a new community art initiative called “The Sound of Wellington.”

Community Message

The program will place painted pianos throughout Wellington as interactive public art pieces for residents and visitors to enjoy, play, and experience. Organizers say the project is intended to combine visual art, music, and public gathering spaces while highlighting local creativity in Northern Colorado.

Artists selected for the project will receive a $1,000 stipend and will have opportunities to paint live during community events. The finished pianos will remain on display for public interaction, adding a unique artistic and musical element to public spaces around Wellington.

Applications for participating artists opened May 15 and will remain open through June 14. Organizers are encouraging artists from Wellington and across Northern Colorado to apply.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Community leaders say the project reflects Wellington’s continued investment in creative placemaking and downtown engagement, while also giving residents new opportunities to experience public art in an accessible and hands-on way.

Additional information and artist applications are available through The Sound of Wellington application page.

If this has become part of your morning, reading the Daily Update helps keep Northern Colorado stories connected to the communities they serve — one steady morning at a time.

👉 Continue with the Daily Update: https://northfortynews.com/start

Attribution: Source material provided by Wellington CO Main Street Program and the Town of Wellington.