Colorado State University Celebrates 8,460 Graduates

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thousands gather at Canvas Stadium as Colorado State University honors graduates, Olympic athlete Hunter Powell, and former Gov. Bill Ritter Jr.

More than 8,000 Colorado State University graduates were recognized Saturday during the university’s 2026 commencement ceremony at Canvas Stadium, marking one of the largest graduation celebrations in the school’s history.

Community Message

The university-wide ceremony celebrated 8,460 students earning bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degrees across Fall 2025 and Spring and Summer 2026 semesters. More than 6,000 graduates and approximately 40,000 supporters attended events across the Colorado State University campus throughout the weekend.

Fort Collins native and Olympic bobsledder Hunter Powell delivered the keynote address, encouraging graduates to pursue ambitious goals and embrace the growth that comes through challenges.

“We have a responsibility as people to chase our dreams,” Powell told graduates during the ceremony. “You owe it not only to yourself but to the people around you.”

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Powell graduated from Colorado State University in 2019 with a degree in physics and competed in track and field before transitioning to Olympic bobsledding. He credited part of that career shift to encouragement from his fiancée, Olympic bobsledder Kaysha Love.

The ceremony also honored former Colorado governor Bill Ritter Jr. with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree. Ritter, a Colorado State University political science graduate, was recognized for his work in public service, renewable energy leadership, and civic engagement.

Colorado State University President Amy Parsons praised Ritter’s commitment to education and bipartisan collaboration, noting his role in founding CSU’s Center for the New Energy Economy following his time as governor.

Ritter encouraged graduates to pursue what he described as “heroic ambitions” while remaining engaged in their communities and civic life.

Parsons also reflected on the role universities play in building lasting community connections and support systems, telling graduates that their time at CSU was shaped by friendships, mentorships, and shared experiences.

For Northern Colorado families, the annual commencement ceremony is both a milestone for students and a major community event that draws thousands of visitors, relatives, and supporters to Fort Collins each spring.

If stories like this have become part of your morning, reading the Daily Update helps keep local reporting connected across Northern Colorado — one day at a time. Continue with the Daily Update at North Forty News Daily Update.

Source: Colorado State University