Greeley Police Seek Shooting Witnesses

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Investigators ask residents for information after shooting near Centerplace Drive restaurant district

The Greeley Police Department is asking for the public’s help as investigators continue looking into a shooting that happened Thursday in the restaurant district north of Centerplace Drive in Greeley.

Community Message

According to police, detectives have identified possible suspects connected to the shooting, but the investigation remains active as officers work to gather additional witness statements and evidence from the community.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the shooting to contact Detective James Riddle by email at [email protected].

The incident highlights ongoing public safety concerns in one of Greeley’s busy commercial areas, where restaurants, retail businesses, and evening traffic regularly draw large crowds from across Weld County and Northern Colorado.

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Residents can also follow updates from the Greeley Police Department as more information becomes available.

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Source: Greeley Police Department social media release.