Wellington’s 4th of July Festival Featured Great Music and Good Times

It was a great time for all at this year’s Wellington Fourth of July Festival featuring some sweet rides, yummy food, and live music provided by Brian Brooks and The Incorrigibles.

Msg Brian D Brooks was awarded a “Quilt of Valor” by Lala Jacoby for his 21 years of service in the US Army. Thanks to the Town of Wellington for putting on such a nice event the music and fireworks show were both incredible!