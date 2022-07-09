Wellington’s 4th of July Festival Featured Great Music and Good Times

It was a great time for all at this year’s Wellington Fourth of July Festival featuring some sweet rides, yummy food, and live music provided by Brian Brooks and The Incorrigibles.
Msg Brian D Brooks was awarded a “Quilt of Valor” by Lala Jacoby for his 21 years of service in the US Army. Thanks to the Town of Wellington for putting on such a nice event the music and fireworks show were both incredible!
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment