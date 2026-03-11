Safe Ride Discounts Expand Across Northern Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Spring Break Uber Program for Greeley Students Highlights Broader Safe-Travel Options Regionwide

Northern Colorado students and residents have several transportation options available this spring as community partners work to reduce impaired driving during Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

In Greeley, Uber and the regional prevention coalition No DUI NoCo have partnered to provide up to $10 off rides for students attending the University of Northern Colorado and Aims Community College between March 14 and March 22, 2026. Organizers say the initiative is designed to make safe transportation options easier to choose when out with friends at night.

“Spring Break and St. Patrick’s Day are times when students gather and celebrate,” representatives from No DUI NoCo said. “Providing accessible transportation options helps make the responsible choice the easy choice.”

University of Northern Colorado students can redeem the code SpringBreakBears26 in the Uber app, while Aims Community College students can use SpringBreakAims26. Each code provides up to $10 off a ride for up to 2 trips per account, while supplies last.

To redeem the offer, riders must open the Uber app, go to Account, select Wallet, scroll to Add Voucher Code, and enter the code before requesting a ride.

The promotion applies to rides requested within a five-mile radius of each campus:

• University of Northern Colorado — 1400 22nd Ave., Greeley

• Aims Community College — 5401 20th St., Greeley

The discounts are available from March 14 through March 22. Each ride can receive up to a $10 discount, and the promotion is limited to two trips per account. The offer is subject to availability and may change or end early.

Residents celebrating elsewhere in Northern Colorado still have several options to get home safely. In Fort Collins and Loveland, rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft operate around the clock when drivers are available, while zTrip offers flat-rate taxi service and a monthly safety incentive—residents can text #NoDUI to 970-224-2222 to receive $10 off a zTrip ride each month. Public transportation can also be part of a safe-ride plan, including Transfort buses in Fort Collins, COLT transit in Loveland, and the FLEX regional route connecting Fort Collins, Loveland, Longmont, and Boulder, though these services do not run late at night. Colorado State University students can also use the RamRide program paired with Lyft, which offers discounted rides on select nights.

For larger outings or planned celebrations across Larimer County communities such as Windsor and Estes Park, additional transportation services are available. Companies like NOCO Party Bus and Genesis Executive Transportation provide group transportation and late-night pickup when booked in advance, while mountain communities offer services such as Colorado Canyon Connection and the Estes Park Shuttle Service, which provides limited free rides during certain hours. Safety advocates encourage residents to plan transportation in advance and use these options when celebrating.

Attribution: No DUI NoCo / Partners