Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Fort Collins: Snowfall Expected Through Saturday

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Fort Collins, Colorado, effective from 8:00 AM MST today until 12:00 PM MST on Saturday, November 9. Residents should prepare for wet snow accumulations ranging from 2 to 4 inches, potentially leading to slippery road conditions, especially during the evening and overnight hours.

Forecasted Snowfall Totals:

Friday, November 8: Cloudy and cold conditions with intermittent showers late this morning, transitioning to periods of wet snow in the afternoon. Expected snow accumulation is between 1 to 3 centimeters. High temperatures around 37°F (3°C) and lows near 32°F (0°C).

Cloudy and cold conditions with intermittent showers late this morning, transitioning to periods of wet snow in the afternoon. Expected snow accumulation is between 1 to 3 centimeters. High temperatures around 37°F (3°C) and lows near 32°F (0°C). Saturday, November 9: A chance of morning snow with predominantly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Storm total snowfall is anticipated to be between 2 to 4 centimeters. Morning travel may be slow and slippery, but road conditions will improve in the afternoon. Highs around 40°F (5°C) and lows near 29°F (-2°C).

A chance of morning snow with predominantly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Storm total snowfall is anticipated to be between 2 to 4 centimeters. Morning travel may be slow and slippery, but road conditions will improve in the afternoon. Highs around 40°F (5°C) and lows near 29°F (-2°C). Sunday, November 10: Milder temperatures with abundant sunshine. Highs are expected to reach 56°F (13°C), with lows around 30°F (-1°C).

Weather Outlook for the Next Three Days:

Community Response:

Local residents have taken to social media to share their experiences and preparations for the incoming weather.

Twitter user @FortCollinsLife posted: “First snow of the season in #FortCollins! Time to break out the winter gear and enjoy the beauty. Stay safe, everyone!”

Instagram user @NoCoAdventures shared a photo of snow-covered trails, captioning: “Snowy hikes are the best hikes. Loving the fresh powder in Fort Collins today!”

The NWS advises residents to exercise caution while traveling during the advisory period. For the latest road conditions in Colorado, call 511 or visit www.cotrip.org.

Stay informed and stay safe as Fort Collins navigates this early winter weather event.