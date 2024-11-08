Timberline Fully Closed to Traffic at Vine Nov. 11-15 

Work-related to the City of Fort Collins’ Timberline-Vine Intersection Project will close North Timberline Road to traffic at East Vine Drive from Monday, Nov. 11 – Friday, Nov. 15. Traffic may continue to use East Vine Drive during the closure.

During the closure, traffic needing to travel north or south on North Timberline Road will be routed to North Lemay Avenue via East Mulberry Street or Country Club Road; traffic may also use Interstate 25 to bypass the closure.

The Timberline-Vine Intersection Project is widening the intersection, adding left turn lanes in all directions and a new traffic signal.

The City encourages residents to plan alternate routes during this closure and includes all traffic closures and advisories – including specific dates and recommended detours – on its Construction webpage: fcgov.com/construction.

For more detailed information about this project and other active construction projects in Northeast Fort Collins, including maps and specific traffic impacts, please visit fcgov.com/northeastroadwork.