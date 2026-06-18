Woman Arrested After Greeley Domestic Stabbing

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say suspect faces attempted murder and assault charges following early morning incident.

A Greeley woman was arrested early Wednesday after police say a domestic dispute escalated into a stabbing that left a man seriously injured.

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According to the Greeley Police Department, officers responded at approximately 12:25 a.m. on June 17 to the 8200 block of 20th Street after receiving reports of a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from a severe stab wound. Police provided emergency first aid at the scene and applied a tourniquet to control bleeding before the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers identified physical evidence that led them to a nearby apartment. There, police contacted 27-year-old Breann Zabel and took her into custody without incident. Investigators also recovered the weapon allegedly used in the assault from inside the residence.

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Zabel was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder, First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Felony Menacing, and a Domestic Violence Enhancer.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Brittany English at [email protected].

Police emphasized that all suspects are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Public safety reporting helps keep Northern Colorado residents informed about incidents that affect our communities. At North Forty News, we work to provide factual, balanced coverage while following investigations as new information becomes available. If you value independent local journalism covering the stories that matter across Northern Colorado, please consider supporting our work with a membership trial. Start your free trial today.

Source: Greeley Police Department