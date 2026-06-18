David Wiatrolik Brings Acoustic Jazz to Ace Café

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins guitarist, educator, and producer performs intimate Saturday morning set downtown

Fort Collins music fans can enjoy an intimate live performance from accomplished local musician David Wiatrolik at Ace Café on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

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Known throughout Northern Colorado for his work as a performer, educator, producer, and composer, Wiatrolik will present an acoustic set featuring guitar and vocals while guests enjoy coffee, drinks, and food in the relaxed downtown café atmosphere.

Wiatrolik performs regularly with several regional bands, including Dave and The Gin Mill Gypsies, Funky Business, Hendershot, and Wine and Thunder. Beyond the stage, he is deeply involved in music education across Colorado. He teaches in the Recording Arts program at Front Range Community College and contributes to curriculum development and instruction through The Music District and Washington’s, both supported by the Bohemian Foundation.

As the owner of David Wiatrolik Music LLC, he specializes in audio and video production, mixing, and mastering. His musical background includes a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Studio/Jazz Guitar from the University of Southern California.

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Audiences can expect a blend of American musical traditions, skilled improvisation, and expressive performances that reflect Wiatrolik’s extensive experience as both an artist and educator.

Event Details

What: Acoustic performance by David Wiatrolik

When: Friday & Saturday, June 26-27, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Ace Café, 239 1/2 South College Avenue, Fort Collins

Cost: Food and beverage purchases available; admission information not specified

More Information: Ace Café, downtown Fort Collins

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Local music is one of the things that makes Northern Colorado special. Events like this showcase the talented artists who live, teach, and perform in our communities every day. At North Forty News, we’re committed to helping readers discover the people and events that enrich life across the region. Support independent local journalism with a free trial of North Forty News.