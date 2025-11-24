Wyoming Fugitive Wanted for Felony Sexual Assault May Be in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Authorities urge Northern Colorado residents to report tips as search intensifies

Fort Collins-area residents are being asked to stay alert after federal and Wyoming authorities announced that Anthony Preston Pease, a fugitive wanted on six counts of Felony Sexual Assault involving a minor, may be in Northern Colorado.

Pease, 39, is wanted out of Big Horn County, Wyoming. The U.S. Marshals Service and Wyoming Fugitive Task Force say he has ties to several Wyoming communities and may have traveled south into the Fort Collins area. Officials note that he has violent tendencies and should not be approached.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Pease is described as a white male, approximately 5’11”, 180 pounds, with blond or strawberry-colored hair and blue eyes. He also uses the alias Anthony Abraham.

Anyone with information about Pease’s location is urged to contact Fort Collins Police Services at (970) 221-6540 or submit tips directly to the U.S. Marshals Service at:

https://www.usmarshals.gov/tips

Attribution: U.S. Marshals Service / Wyoming Fugitive Task Force