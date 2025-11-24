All is Bright Tour Illuminates Centerra with Holiday Magic Across Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents across Northern Colorado can celebrate the season with one of Loveland’s most expansive holiday light experiences as Centerra’s All is Bright Tour returns now through January 1, 2026. The self-guided tour transforms Chapungu Sculpture Park, The Promenade Shops, The Marketplace, and surrounding neighborhoods into a glowing corridor of festive displays.

The tour invites visitors to walk or drive through miles of holiday lights, glowing sculptures, and interactive installations. Families can explore illuminated pathways, discover vibrant surprises, and enjoy the return of The Great Gift Hunt, where seven hidden presents are placed throughout the route. On select days, lucky visitors may even find gift cards and goodies attached. Those who snap photos with all seven presents can submit their images for a chance to win a grand prize.

The season began on November 14 with the annual Flip the Switch ceremony, kicking off A Very Centerra Holiday—a community-wide celebration filled with twinkling lights, local makers, Santa visits, and family traditions. The Centerra Engagement Assembly presents the event in partnership with Centerra Metropolitan Districts, Visit Loveland, Centerra Commercial Owners Association, and The Promenade Shops at Centerra.

The All is Bright Tour runs nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is free for all ages.

Visit Centerra.com/holiday for complete details.

