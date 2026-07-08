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Young Woman Killed in Highway 34 Rollover Near Greeley

North Forty News
Young Woman Killed in Highway 34 Rollover Near Greeley

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Single-vehicle crash remains under investigation after driver was ejected

A 20-year-old Greeley woman died Sunday morning after a single-vehicle rollover crash on eastbound U.S. Highway 34 near 131st Avenue, according to the Greeley Police Department.

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Officers responded to the crash at approximately 7:10 a.m. on July 5 after receiving reports that a Dodge Dakota had rolled over. When officers arrived, they found the driver had been ejected from the vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released. The Weld County Coroner’s Office will release her name after the next of kin have been notified.

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Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to contact Officer Skylar VonFeldt at [email protected].

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Source: Greeley Police Department

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