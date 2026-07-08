Windsor Lake Closes After Harmful Algae Bloom Detected

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR, Colo. – The Town of Windsor has temporarily closed Windsor Lake to water recreation after testing confirmed the presence of harmful algae blooms, prompting officials to take immediate action to protect public health.

Community Message

Effective immediately, activities such as tubing, water skiing, and other recreational uses of the lake are suspended until further notice. Permitted non-motorized boaters may continue to launch at their own risk, although town officials strongly recommend staying out of the water.

“Our team takes the health and safety of our residents very seriously,” said Kendra Martin, Windsor’s operations manager. “In addition to our regular testing of the lake and after staff visually observed some blooms, we tested for harmful algae and moved to close the lake.”

The closure follows continued monitoring efforts, including four LG Sonic MPC buoys installed on Windsor Lake in 2024. The ultrasonic devices are designed to disrupt algae growth by preventing the organisms from accessing sunlight in the water column. Town officials say data from the buoys already show improving bacteria levels.

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“The levels are rapidly changing for the better,” said Eric Lucas, deputy town manager. “We’re following our protocols by closing the lake upon a positive test, but the buoys are doing their job. We’re seeing really good improvement, but it takes a little time. Until then, we want to be extra cautious and keep everyone out of the lake until it’s fully safe again.”

Harmful algae blooms, also known as cyanobacteria, have become more common across Colorado during periods of prolonged heat, stagnant water, and nutrient-rich runoff. Excess nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium from fertilizers and stormwater can accelerate algae growth and reduce water quality.

The Town of Windsor will continue working with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to monitor conditions throughout the summer and will reopen the lake once testing confirms it is safe for recreation.

Although swimming and water recreation are suspended, visitors may still enjoy many amenities around Windsor Lake, including the 2.5-mile Dr. Tom Jones Trail, catch-and-release fishing, the playground, the volleyball court, the Boardwalk Park Museum, and the surrounding park areas. Alternative water recreation is available at Chimney Park Pool and the Eastman Park River Experience.

Current lake conditions and updates are available at https://recreationliveshere.com/Algae. More information about Windsor recreation programs and facilities is available at https://recreationliveshere.com.

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Source: Town of Windsor