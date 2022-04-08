Election results for Timnath, Windsor, Johnstown, and Wellington

Unofficial Election Results for Town of Timnath
The Town of Timnath held a Regular Election on April 5, 2022. Unofficial election results are now available.
Town Council:
Robert Axmacher: 842
Conor Duffy: 743
Luke Wagner: 812
Ballot Questions:
A – Broadband Service: Yes-1049 / No-374
B – Term Limits: Yes-1278 / No-153
C – Charter Amendments: Yes-1247 / No-144
Preliminary Results from Windsor’s 2022 Municipal Election Released
The Town of Windsor election to determine representatives for municipal Districts 2 and 4 was held Tuesday, April 5.
As of today, here are Windsor’s preliminary results:
District 2
Barry Wilson – 935
Amy Kilcoyne – 409
District 4
Julie Cline – 577
Hunter Rivera – 463
Jason Hallett was uncontested for the District 6 representative seat.
Results cannot be finalized until the Town Clerk receives all ballots in accordance with the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), which means official results will not be available until Friday, April 15.
For more information regarding elections, visit Windsorgov.com/elections.
Town of Johnstown 2022 Unofficial Election Results
Johnstown, CO – April 5, 2022 — Town of Johnstown Town Clerk Diana Seele, has released the unofficial election results for the Town’s 2022 municipal election. The Office of the Town Clerk received a total of 1620 ballots by 7 pm on Election Day, April 5, 2022. In 8 days, after confirming signatures, the Town Clerk will announce the official election results. This information will be posted accordingly on April 13, 2022. Please see the full results below or on the Town of Johnstown website: johnstown.colorado.gov/elections.
Candidates for Council Member Results
Vanessa Dominguez: 698
Jesse Molinar Jr.: 780
Dianne Morris: 724
Michael Stapleton: 679
Bill Stevens: 685
Lance Walker: 667
According to the unofficial results, Vanessa Dominguez, Jesse Molinar Jr, and Dianne Morris have received the highest number of votes. After official results are posted on April 13, 2022, the candidates with the highest number of votes will be confirmed for a four-year term on Town Council on April 18, 2022.
Ballot Issue Results
Ballot Issue: Amending the Town of Johnstown Home Rule Charter to require that proponents of initiative and referendum petitions be represented by 3 registered electors of the Town of Johnstown.
Yes (make amendment): 1246
No (do not amend): 206
Wellington 2022 Municipal Election Results
Town of Wellington Clerk, Krystal Eucker, has released the unofficial election results for the 2022 Municipal Election. The Office of the Town Clerk received a total of 2,095 ballots by 7 pm on Election Day, April 5, 2022. There were three Trustee seats and the Mayor seat up for election. The Town Clerk will announce the official election results on April 15, 2022, and information will be posted accordingly. Please see the full unofficial results below or on the Town of Wellington website: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/458/Elections
Mayoral Candidates – Number of Votes
Calar Chaussee: 887
Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis: 706
Ashley Renee Macdonald: 475
Trustee Candidates (3 seats) – Number of Votes
Brian M. Mason: 1004
Shirrell Tietz: 956
David L. Wiegand: 820
Timothy L. Whitehouse: 732
Lisa Chollet: 726
Lowrey Moyer: 682
Wyatt M. Knutson: 479
Melanie Murphy: 458
