Election results for Timnath, Windsor, Johnstown, and Wellington

Unofficial Election Results for Town of Timnath

The Town of Timnath held a Regular Election on April 5, 2022. Unofficial election results are now available.

Town Council:

Robert Axmacher: 842

Conor Duffy: 743

Luke Wagner: 812

Ballot Questions:

A – Broadband Service: Yes-1049 / No-374

B – Term Limits: Yes-1278 / No-153

C – Charter Amendments: Yes-1247 / No-144

Preliminary Results from Windsor’s 2022 Municipal Election Released

The Town of Windsor election to determine representatives for municipal Districts 2 and 4 was held Tuesday, April 5.

As of today, here are Windsor’s preliminary results:

District 2

Barry Wilson – 935

Amy Kilcoyne – 409

District 4

Julie Cline – 577

Hunter Rivera – 463

Jason Hallett was uncontested for the District 6 representative seat.

Results cannot be finalized until the Town Clerk receives all ballots in accordance with the Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA), which means official results will not be available until Friday, April 15.

For more information regarding elections, visit Windsorgov.com/elections.

Town of Johnstown 2022 Unofficial Election Results

Johnstown, CO – April 5, 2022 — Town of Johnstown Town Clerk Diana Seele, has released the unofficial election results for the Town’s 2022 municipal election. The Office of the Town Clerk received a total of 1620 ballots by 7 pm on Election Day, April 5, 2022. In 8 days, after confirming signatures, the Town Clerk will announce the official election results. This information will be posted accordingly on April 13, 2022. Please see the full results below or on the Town of Johnstown website: johnstown.colorado.gov/elections.

Candidates for Council Member Results

Vanessa Dominguez: 698

Jesse Molinar Jr.: 780

Dianne Morris: 724

Michael Stapleton: 679

Bill Stevens: 685

Lance Walker: 667

According to the unofficial results, Vanessa Dominguez, Jesse Molinar Jr, and Dianne Morris have received the highest number of votes. After official results are posted on April 13, 2022, the candidates with the highest number of votes will be confirmed for a four-year term on Town Council on April 18, 2022.

Ballot Issue Results

Ballot Issue: Amending the Town of Johnstown Home Rule Charter to require that proponents of initiative and referendum petitions be represented by 3 registered electors of the Town of Johnstown.

Yes (make amendment): 1246

No (do not amend): 206

Wellington 2022 Municipal Election Results

Town of Wellington Clerk, Krystal Eucker, has released the unofficial election results for the 2022 Municipal Election. The Office of the Town Clerk received a total of 2,095 ballots by 7 pm on Election Day, April 5, 2022. There were three Trustee seats and the Mayor seat up for election. The Town Clerk will announce the official election results on April 15, 2022, and information will be posted accordingly. Please see the full unofficial results below or on the Town of Wellington website: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/458/Elections

Mayoral Candidates – Number of Votes

Calar Chaussee: 887

Wyatt Schwendeman-Curtis: 706

Ashley Renee Macdonald: 475

Trustee Candidates (3 seats) – Number of Votes

Brian M. Mason: 1004

Shirrell Tietz: 956

David L. Wiegand: 820

Timothy L. Whitehouse: 732

Lisa Chollet: 726

Lowrey Moyer: 682

Wyatt M. Knutson: 479

Melanie Murphy: 458