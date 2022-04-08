Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 8, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 8 North Forty News update…

The boating season at Larimer County’s reservoir parks has arrived!

Selected ramps are open now.

At Horsetooth Reservoir the South Bay ramp is open from 7 – 7, 7 days a week

And, at Carter Lake, the North Pines ramp is open from 7 am-7 pm, 7 days a week. get outside and enjoy that nice weather!!!

Recently, Colorado launched an auction of the rights for 22 different official state license plate configurations with cannabis-themed phrases.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and will be used to fund grants for disability application assistance.

Today on our website in the New SCENE section, we profile the Band W.I.T.C.H., performing recently at the Lyric…

And… if you haven’t tried a different kind of Sandwich at the Lyric… well, they went well together.

Check out this “cheeky” and colorful review, by local author Jonson Kuhn.

And news from Banner Health… After a two-year hiatus, due to the pandemic, North Colorado Medical Center (NCMC) in Greeley has resumed valet services.

Valet service is provided Monday through Friday 7 am to 6 pm at the main entrance.

Looking for a magical family adventure this weekend? Try a day trip to Red Feather Lakes and see if you can locate Gnome Road or Elf Lane, just a stone’s throw from the town center. Apache Lake and Hiawatha Lake to be exact.

Hidden in the woods, you’ll find an eclectic ceramic collection of Gnomes, Elves, and other mythical creatures. But don’t take them, the other gnomes are watching.