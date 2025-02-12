Loveland City Council Tackles Housing, Historic Preservation, and Downtown Revitalization

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

The Loveland City Council meeting on February 4, 2025, covered a wide range of pressing local issues, including affordable housing, historic preservation, downtown revitalization, and city planning changes. The meeting featured public comments, council discussions, and key votes that could shape Loveland’s future.

Loveland residents had the opportunity to participate both in-person and remotely, with public comment limited to residents of Larimer County, property owners, or those with a business interest in the city. Participants were able to speak on non-ordinance topics and request agenda changes.

For those who missed the meeting, the City of Loveland encourages public input through written comments, which can be submitted online at lovgov.org.

Affordable Housing: Edge III Fee Reimbursement

A major discussion centered on the Edge III Affordable Housing Project, where council members reviewed a supplemental budget ordinance to reimburse development fees. This move, in partnership with the Loveland Housing Authority, aims to maximize funding from the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program.

City officials stated that allowing fee reimbursements increases the tax credit basis, making it easier to finance affordable housing projects in the area.

Historic Landmark Designation for Fairgrounds Bridge

Loveland’s commitment to historic preservation took center stage as the Fairgrounds Bridge at 700 South Railroad Avenue was officially designated as a historic landmark. This correction resolves a past procedural error that prevented the designation from being finalized years ago.

The bridge, which has historic significance to the city’s transportation and industrial history, will now receive protections under Loveland’s Historic Preservation Ordinance.

Centerra South Expansion Sparks Debate

A significant zoning and development amendment was proposed for Centerra South, increasing the number of allowed residential units from 1,080 to 3,357. This development, located west of I-25 near Highway 34, is part of a broader urban renewal plan that includes:

1,883 multi-family units

403 single-family homes

Over 450,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space

The council debated whether this expansion constituted a major or minor amendment under existing city zoning laws. The Planning Commission voted 6-1 in favor of approval, and the final vote is expected in an upcoming meeting.

Downtown Revitalization: The Heart Improvement Plan (HIP)

The council approved a supplemental budget for the Heart Improvement Plan (HIP) Street Revitalization Project, focusing on infrastructure improvements along 4th Street from Garfield to Washington Avenue.

Key improvements include:

✅ Wider sidewalks

✅ New lighting

✅ Public art installations

Community leaders and business owners have expressed strong support, emphasizing the project’s role in boosting downtown vibrancy and pedestrian accessibility.

Council members advanced an update to Loveland’s sign code, modernizing regulations for electronic signs and downtown business signage.

A public comment raised concerns about political flags being displayed on private flagpoles. However, city officials clarified that while the ordinance regulates flag dimensions, it cannot legally restrict content.

Councilmember Erin Black Investigation – Special Prosecutor Discussion

The council debated appointing an independent special prosecutor to oversee potential criminal charges against Councilmember Erin Black. Two candidates were under consideration:

Paul Godec

Kathy Haddock

The decision aims to ensure legal independence and ethical integrity in city proceedings.

In June 2024, Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran filed a formal complaint against City Council Member Erin Black, alleging harassment and anti-religious discrimination. An independent investigation conducted by an external law firm concluded that Council Member Black potentially violated the city charter and engaged in discriminatory behavior during her interactions with Chief Doran.

The investigation examined multiple facets of the dispute, including allegations of bias within city leadership and potential retaliatory actions by both parties. The findings have led to discussions within the City Council regarding appointing a special prosecutor to independently assess potential criminal charges against Council Member Black, aiming to maintain ethical integrity and avoid conflicts of interest in the city’s legal proceedings.

