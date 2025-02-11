Jason Jones of Adams Bank & Trust Honored with 2025 Bankers of Distinction Award

FORT COLLINS, CO – The Colorado Bankers Association (CBA) has named Jason Jones, Executive Vice President of Commercial Banking at Adams Bank & Trust, as a recipient of the 2025 Bankers of Distinction Award. This annual honor recognizes banking professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication to strengthening their communities.

A Legacy of Leadership in Colorado Banking

With more than 31 years of experience in commercial and consumer lending, Jason Jones has been instrumental in providing strategic financial solutions that empower businesses across Northern Colorado. His expertise in lending, management, and underwriting has contributed to economic growth and job creation throughout the region.

A graduate of the University of Wyoming with a degree in Business Administration and a minor in Finance, Jason has spent over three decades shaping the financial landscape in Colorado. As a longtime resident with over 39 years in the state, he remains deeply committed to supporting local businesses and nonprofit initiatives.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Recognized for Impacting Local Communities

“We are proud to recognize Jason Jones for his unwavering commitment to community development and economic sustainability,” said Jenifer Waller, President and CEO of the Colorado Bankers Association. “His leadership in commercial banking has made a lasting impact on Colorado businesses and communities, making him a deserving recipient of this distinguished award.”

The Bankers of Distinction Award highlights professionals who go beyond traditional banking by driving positive change through leadership, mentorship, and innovative financial solutions. Jason’s work at Adams Bank & Trust has helped countless organizations secure the financial support they need to thrive and expand.

About the Colorado Bankers Association

The Colorado Bankers Association (CBA) represents more than 95% of the state’s $225 billion in banking assets, serving as an advocate for financial institutions statewide. With 125 banks, 1,373 branches, and over 20,000 banking professionals, CBA is dedicated to strengthening the economy and supporting Colorado businesses through financial education, policy engagement, and industry collaboration.

For more information about the Bankers of Distinction Award and the Colorado Bankers Association, visit coloradobankers.org.

More Business and Banking News at North Forty News

Stay up to date with the latest business developments and financial news in Northern Colorado at North Forty News.