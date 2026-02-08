Wellington Municipal Candidates Set for April Election

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Candidates are officially finalized for the April 7, 2026, municipal election in Wellington, setting the stage for voters to choose the town’s next mayor and three at-large trustees, each serving four-year terms.

Three candidates have submitted paperwork to run for mayor, while five candidates are seeking the three available trustee seats. Ballots will be mailed to registered voters next month. The Town of Wellington has indicated that candidate information will continue to be updated as materials are received, and residents interested in running for office are encouraged to contact the Town Clerk to obtain a candidate packet.

Mayor candidates

Ed Cannon, a current Wellington trustee and former town administrator, is seeking the mayor’s seat with a focus on long-term sustainability. A retired U.S. Air Force veteran and former city manager, Cannon emphasizes expanding commercial development to strengthen the local tax base and addressing long-term water affordability. He cites decades of municipal leadership experience and ongoing efforts to diversify Wellington’s water portfolio as central to his campaign. More information is available at https://www.edcannonforwellingtonmayor.com.

Rebekka Dailey, a Wellington resident with deep local roots, is running on a platform centered on economic vitality, community identity, and long-term water security. Dailey highlights her involvement in local planning, events, and business engagement, along with a vision for a walkable downtown and expanded recreation amenities. Professionally, she leads global business intelligence teams and is a BizWest 40 Under Forty honoree and Municipal Leadership Academy graduate.

Christine Gaiter, a small-business owner and bookkeeper, is campaigning on fiscal accountability and resident-driven decision-making. Gaiter points to her experience balancing budgets, serving as treasurer for a local fire district, and uncovering financial discrepancies as evidence of her focus on transparency. She has also served on multiple town boards and as a Larimer County election judge. Learn more at https://www.gaiter4mayor.com.

Trustee candidates

Five candidates have submitted paperwork to run for the three at-large trustee seats: Aaron Blackstone, Kendra Barrett, Brian M. Mason, Carol Sofia Moore, and Marc Roberson. Trustee candidates are listed in the order in which their initial paperwork was received by the Town Clerk’s Office.

Voters can find candidate bios, submitted statements, and campaign filings on the Town of Wellington website at https://wellingtoncolorado.gov/648/Candidates.

To participate in the April election, eligible Wellington residents must be registered to vote with the State of Colorado. Registration information and deadlines are available through the Colorado Secretary of State at https://www.coloradosos.gov/voter/pages/pub/home.xhtml.

Attribution: Town of Wellington