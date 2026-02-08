Colorado Claims Three Top Valentine’s Getaways

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Ouray, Grand Lake, and Paonia stand out in national survey of couples

Colorado emerged as a standout destination for Valentine’s Day travel this year, with three towns ranked among the nation’s most sought-after cozy getaways in a national survey of couples. Ouray, Grand Lake, and Paonia were all highlighted for offering the kind of quiet, wintertime atmosphere couples seek when looking to slow down and reconnect.

The survey, conducted by travel company Exoticca and based on responses from 3,012 couples, focused on destinations known for warmth, intimacy, and atmosphere rather than packed itineraries. Ouray ranked third overall nationwide, making it not only the top Colorado destination but one of the most desired romantic winter escapes in the country.

Grand Lake ranked 20th nationally, recognized for its snow-covered boardwalks, frozen lake views, and historic lodges that draw visitors indoors as evenings settle in. Paonia also earned a spot on the list at number 57, praised for its uncrowded pace, orchard-lined surroundings, and small-town calm that appeals to couples looking to avoid busier resort areas.

The strong showing places Colorado among the most represented states in the rankings, reinforcing the appeal of its mountain towns during the winter season. According to the survey, couples are increasingly drawn to destinations where early sunsets, fireside evenings, and shared downtime take priority over activity-filled schedules.

“Valentine’s Day seems to bring out a universal desire for small moments of connection,” said Juanjo Duran, chief marketing officer at Exoticca. “These destinations aren’t about big itineraries—they’re about atmosphere, warmth, and finding a place where time moves differently.”

For Northern Colorado readers, the results highlight how close-to-home destinations continue to resonate nationally, offering romantic winter escapes without the need for long-distance travel.

Attribution: Content and survey data provided by Exoticca.