Valentine’s Sweetheart Getaway at Sylvan Dale

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Couples looking to slow down and reconnect this Valentine’s weekend can head to Sylvan Dale Guest Ranch for a three-day Sweetheart Getaway, running Friday through Sunday, February 13–15. Set against the foothills northwest of Loveland, the experience pairs rustic comfort with hearty meals, live music, and room to roam.

Guests stay in a cozy cabin and enjoy a dinner for two and a ranch-style breakfast, with package options for one- or two-night stays. The two-night package includes Friday dinner and a Western dance night, Saturday breakfast and dinner with live music by the High Lonesome Trio, and a Sunday brunch featuring Robb Candler and Eddie Kendrick of Big Twang Theory. One-night packages include lodging, a dinner and evening event, and breakfast.

During the weekend, couples have access to more than 3,000 acres of hiking trails, along with game courts, a game room, and horseshoe pits. Trail rides are available by reservation, weather permitting, and a cozy blanket gift option can be delivered directly to the cabin. Menus feature full-fare dinners with salad, entrée, fresh vegetables, soup, rolls, dessert, and a hot-and-cold drink station, with a cash bar available during dinners and brunch.

Check-in begins at 3 p.m. on Friday, February 13, with additional arrival options on Saturday. Reservations and details are available by calling (970) 667-3915 or emailing [email protected].

