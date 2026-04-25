Denver Meatpacking Strike Vote Signals Potential Supply Impacts Across Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Union workers at Denver Processing authorize strike amid labor dispute tied to safety, scheduling, and bargaining concerns

A strike authorization vote by meatpacking workers in Denver could have ripple effects on grocery supply chains across Northern Colorado and the broader region, particularly for stores that carry Kroger-owned brands.

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Union workers at Denver Processing, a meatpacking facility supplying beef and pork products to grocery chains including King Soopers and City Market, voted overwhelmingly to authorize an Unfair Labor Practice strike. The facility is owned by JBS USA, one of the world’s largest meat processors.

According to UFCW Local 7, which represents the workers, 97% of participating members supported the strike authorization following a meeting that included employees from all shifts. The vote allows union leadership to call a strike if ongoing disputes are not resolved.

Union officials say they have filed multiple labor practice charges against the company, citing concerns over retaliation against worker representatives and delays in contract negotiations. The complaints include allegations that a bargaining committee member faced disciplinary action for attending negotiation sessions and that the company failed to engage meaningfully on key issues, such as workplace safety and scheduling.

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The dispute follows heightened labor tensions earlier this year, including a strike vote at a JBS-owned facility in Greeley, which remains a major employer in Northern Colorado.

If a strike is called, it could affect distribution to grocery stores across Colorado, including those serving communities in Fort Collins, Loveland, and surrounding areas. While no strike date has been set, the authorization signals that workers are prepared to escalate the situation if negotiations do not improve.

For residents, the situation underscores how labor disputes in regional supply chains can have local impacts, particularly in access to everyday goods like meat products.

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Attribution: United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7