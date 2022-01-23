Three NoCo Teams Heading to Las Vegas for the National Flag Football Finals

This last November, the Colorado Crushers Organization sent 4 local Flag Football teams to the regional playoffs in Denver. NFL Flag has 12 “regional” tournaments over 2-3 months across the US. Winners from their respective regions qualify to play at the NFL Flag Championship at the Pro Bowl. The 8U, 12U, and 14U teams won their divisions and are now heading to Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend February 4-6.

These players are in the top 12 flag football teams in the nation and are so excited to represent Colorado and NoCo! The 4th team, 10U placed 2nd place, losing to the “All Out” Powerhouse Flag Football program out of Bakersfield, CA. There hasn’t been a Colorado team representing at the Pro Bowl in a while, and never so many teams at the same time, so this is a great accomplishment! Coaches (Robert Mozer -14U/-12U, Loyal Schmidt -14U/-12U, Phil Stamps -12U, Travis Griffin -8U, and Mark Moran -8U) volunteer their time with these amazing athletes and are preparing them to represent Colorado in just a few short weeks!

14U

Aiden Ressue

Colton Pawlak

Harley Schmidt

Hunter Hansen

Isaak Easley

Jake Toshcoff

Marcus Mozer

Mason Griffin

Vince Hochhalter

12U

Caden Sefcovic

Canon Rhey

Ethan Fox

Jace Garcia

Jett Worthen

Josh Stetz

Kaden “KB” Bennett

Landon George

Makai Stamps

Preston Mozer

8U

Easton Griffin

Jackson Dye

Edgar Cummings

Rider Dorn

Liam Moran

Jackson “JJ” George

Logan Carlson

Colton Sefcovic

Austin French

Josh (Liam) Davis