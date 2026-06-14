CSU Economist Earns Global Environmental Honor

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Edward Barbier becomes first Colorado State University faculty member to receive the prestigious Blue Planet Prize

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State University environmental economist Edward Barbier has been named a 2026 laureate of the Blue Planet Prize, one of the world’s most respected environmental honors recognizing contributions to solving global environmental challenges.

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Edward Barbier

Often described as the “Nobel Prize of environmental sciences,” the award is presented by the Asahi Glass Foundation and recognizes individuals whose work has significantly improved understanding of environmental sustainability and conservation. Barbier is the first Colorado State University faculty member to receive the award in its 35-year history.

The recognition comes just months after Barbier was elected to the National Academy of Sciences, adding another milestone to a career that has helped reshape how governments, businesses, and institutions account for the value of nature in economic decision-making.

Barbier, a University Distinguished Professor at Colorado State University, has spent decades advancing the concept that ecosystems and natural resources should be treated as forms of capital essential to economic prosperity and human well-being.

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“Nature is fundamental to our economic wealth and well-being,” Barbier said. “Explaining why this matters for economic prosperity and sustainability has been my life’s work as an economist.”

His research has influenced international approaches to sustainability, conservation, and poverty reduction. Among his most notable contributions is A Global Green New Deal, a landmark 2009 report commissioned by the United Nations Environment Programme that outlined strategies for economic recovery while promoting environmental protection and reducing poverty.

Over his career, Barbier has authored more than 350 peer-reviewed journal articles and book chapters and has written or edited 27 books, including the award-winning Economics for a Fragile Planet.

Tony Frank, chancellor of the CSU System, praised Barbier’s influence on economics and environmental policy.

“Ed Barbier has transformed global understanding of how economies should treat nature, biodiversity, and ecosystems,” Frank said. “His writing and teaching have influenced the study and practice of economics for a generation at Colorado State University and around the world.”

CSU President Amy Parsons said the award reflects the global significance of Barbier’s scholarship and its impact on sustainable policy development.

Barbier shares the 2026 Blue Planet Prize with Linda S. Birnbaum. The two laureates will be honored during an awards ceremony on Oct. 28 in Tokyo.

For Northern Colorado, the award highlights CSU’s continued leadership in environmental research and reinforces the university’s growing influence on international discussions about sustainability, conservation, and economic policy.

Readers can learn more about Colorado State University research and programs at Colorado State University.

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Source: Colorado State University