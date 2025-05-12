NFL Draft 2025: Mixed Fortunes for Australia’s Gridiron Hopefuls

With American Football becoming more popular in Australia over the past few years, the 2025 NFL Draft held plenty of interest for sports fans there.

The talent pipeline from Australia to the NFL gets stronger every year

American Football has steadily made inroads into the market.

When Australian players join the NFL, the teams they play for automatically become a popular pick with Aussie punters. Here’s a look at how some of the latest prospects fared in the NFL Draft.

Mastromanno Still Hopes to Make it to the NFL

Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno has a profile that is hard to come by in the NFL. He’s famous for his mullet, his 241-pound frame and his kicking ability.

Mastromanno has gone from Melbourne’s suburban ovals to college football greatness. His journey has been remarkable, and his next stop should be the NFL.

The former Collingwood VFL player has built an impressive CV at Florida State. However, despite finishing as a runner-up for the Ray Guy Award twice, he went undrafted.

That does not mean his hopes of breaking into the NFL are over. Some people believe going undrafted brings better opportunities, but that remains to be seen.

While the draft has ended, he can still be snapped up as an undrafted player. It will be surprising if teams turn a blind eye to his incredible potential.

The positive news is that there are a couple of teams already showing interest. The Denver Broncos are among the clubs touted as Mastromanno’s next landing spot.

They have not made an offer, but Mastromanno will be keeping his fingers crossed. Nathan Chapman, who trained the Florida star, is convinced it is only a matter of time.

Mastromanno was unanimously named All-American last autumn after he led the ACC with 49.3 yards per punt. He racked up 11,265 yards on 251 punts in five years, averaging 44.9 yards per boot.

A Bronco Ride from Emu Plains to the NFL for Jeremy Crawshaw

While Mastromanno awaits his fate, Jeremy Crawshaw is celebrating his NFL dream coming true.

The Penrith-born punter was drafted by the Broncos in the sixth round. He was the first punter snapped up in this year’s draft.

He was considered the best of the bunch after excelling during his five-year spell at the University of Florida. During that time, Crawshaw set school records for punting average.

He was also adept at pinning opponents deep in their own territory. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt last year, with 25 downed inside the 20-yard line.

Crawshaw grew up playing in the Australian Football League (AFL). He picked up skills that have helped his transition to the NFL. He has turned heads with his ability to mix traditional booming punts with rugby-style rollers.

The Aussie star will go toe-to-toe with veteran Matt Haack for a starting role in Denver, but he has all the tools to become the main man for the Broncos in the near future.

Pre-draft analysts have even propped him up as a player with Pro Bowl potential who could enjoy a decade-long NFL career. But that depends on how well he manages his fitness in the long run.

James Burnip’s Next Chapter in New Orleans

James Burnip was left sweating during draft weekend. The Aussie star was considered one of the most reliable punters in the country during his four-year spell at the University of Alabama.

He went undrafted but didn’t have to wait long to find a home. The New Orleans Saints snapped him up as an undrafted free agent. He will now be fighting for a roster spot heading into training camp.

He finished college with an average punt of 43.9 yards, the second-best in Crimson Tide history behind Chargers punter John Kimball Scott III.

Southern California were first on the scene for Burnip. But he was left hanging after their punting opening closed due to the added eligibility from the COVID-19 season.

Mississippi’s Ole Miss then threw their hat in the ring, but Burnip had the rug swept from under his feet after the Rebels’ punter decided to stay and use an extra year of eligibility.

Burnip wound up at Alabama, a school fresh off winning the national championship in 2020. He has a legitimate shot at carving out a long and successful NFL career, and Saints fans will hope he can replicate the success of his predecessors.