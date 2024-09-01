Dementia Week at Columbine Health: September 9-13

Columbine Health Systems is hosting Dementia Week, a series of free events devoted to educating Northern Colorado about dementia. Columbine is partnering with the nonprofit Dementia Together to help raise awareness of dementia and share how it impacts each person differently. All Columbine residents, relatives, friends, and the community are invited.

Schedule of events:

On Monday, September 9, Caring Canines will bring their adorable furry friends to the Lemay Avenue Health & Rehab Facility, 4824 S Lemay Ave., for a heartwarming pet therapy session from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Experience the joy of cuddling with these puppies and discover how pet therapy can make a meaningful difference for those affected by dementia.

On Tuesday, September 10, an education class geared toward care partners (spouses and family members), “Helping Your Loved One Live Well with Dementia,” will be taught by Sarah Armold (the SPECAL® Professional Education Manager at Dementia Together) from 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Columbine Health Drake Centre, 802 W Drake Road. Dementia Together is honored to share practical strategies through SPECAL®, a UK-originated evidence-based, positive dementia care approach. Attendees will discover why counter-intuitive strategies make sense, learn about the SPECAL® photograph album, and discover 3 Golden Rules for creating well-being for your loved one living with dementia, as well as reducing stress for yourself.

On Wednesday, September 11, Dementia Together will show the film “Finding a Way to Contented Dementia” at 1:30 p.m. at Drake Centre. The film follows the stories of 6 carers talking about their experiences of looking after a family member with dementia. From the realization that something was seriously wrong, the shock and uncertainties of diagnosis and how they struggled to find anything – for themselves or the person with dementia – to help them cope with the situation. Columbine will offer snacks and popcorn for attendees.

On Thursday, September 12, a Mobile Memory Cafe will be hosted at the newly renovated New Mercer Commons Columbine Health facility, 900 Centre Ave. Memory Cafés are social gatherings for people with mild to moderate cognitive impairment AND their care partners who want to remain engaged with others traveling the dementia journey. Memory Cafés show that there is a lot of joyful living to do even when dementia is part of the journey. The theme will be School Days, which will offer a welcoming space for individuals with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia.

To conclude the week, on September 13, Columbine will host a concert at Columbine Park at New Mercer Commons facility in conjunction with the local music program, Sound Affects. Attendees will be able to see The Denver Dolls, a vintage, all-female trio of professional performers.

Join Columbine and Dementia Together for some fun, free, in-depth education and community bonding during Dementia Week!

Film Viewing Participants with Dementia Together watch the “Finding A Way To Contented Dementia” film at Columbine Health to learn about coping strategies.

Mobile memory café Dementia Together team members host Mobile Memory Cafes for those impacted by Alzheimer’s. This event will be included in Dementia Week from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on September 12 at Columbine’s New Mercer Commons, 900 Centre Ave., in Fort Collins.

Dementia Together and Columbine Residents at Columbine Health enjoy time with fun and informational activities provided by Dementia Together.