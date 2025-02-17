LARIMER COUNTY, CO – Deputy Andrea Maxwell of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has been named the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association (CCA) Law Officer of the Year for her outstanding contributions to agricultural crime investigations. Maxwell received the prestigious award at the CCA’s mid-winter conference, recognizing her dedication to protecting Colorado’s livestock industry.

Protecting Northern Colorado’s Agricultural Community

In 2024, Maxwell played a pivotal role in several high-profile animal neglect and abuse cases, earning recognition from both the Colorado Department of Agriculture and local ranching communities. Working closely with the Larimer County Brand Inspection Office, the Colorado Brand Commissioner, and the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, she helped secure convictions by building strong cases against offenders.

Her work also led to new partnerships with Colorado State University, where veterinary diagnostic specialists assisted with on-site necropsies—critical in gathering evidence for agricultural crimes. Colorado Brand Commissioner Todd Inglee praised Maxwell’s collaborative approach and encouraged other counties to adopt similar methods in protecting livestock.

Deputy Andrea Maxwell (Photo by Larimer County Sheriff’s Office)

Commitment to Animal Welfare and Public Safety

Sgt. Justin Williamson, Chief of the Berthoud squad, commended Maxwell’s passion for safeguarding both animals and the agricultural industry.

“Anyone who works with Andrea can clearly see her dedication to animal welfare and our ag community,” said Williamson. “This award is a well-deserved testament to the heart and skill she brings to these cases.”

Maxwell has served with LCSO since 2018 and is currently assigned to the Berthoud squad, where she actively supports public safety and community engagement efforts. As a certified equine investigator with lifelong experience in livestock care, she brings a unique depth of expertise to cases involving agricultural crimes.

Additionally, she has been an active member of the Larimer County Posse since 2019, assisting with large animal evacuations during wildfires such as the Cameron Peak Fire and the Alexander Mountain Fire.

Learn More and Stay Connected

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office continues to prioritize strong partnerships with the agricultural community to protect livestock and uphold Colorado’s animal welfare laws. For more information on LCSO’s agricultural crime initiatives, visit the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office website.

