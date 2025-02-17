Bathroom Fan Sparks House Fire in Fort Collins—Poudre Fire Authority Issues Warning

FORT COLLINS, CO – Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) quickly contained a residential fire in the 500 block of Dennison Ct. after receiving a report at 9:46 a.m. on Sunday morning. Thankfully, everyone inside the home safely evacuated before firefighters arrived.

Crews extinguished the fire—located in an upstairs bathroom—and called fire control and knockdown at 10:00 a.m. The fire, caused by an overheated bathroom fan, had slightly spread into the attic before being contained.

Fire Fighters on the scene in the 500 block of Dennison Ct in Fort Collins (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

Bathroom Fans: A Hidden Fire Hazard

Bathroom fans are a common but often overlooked fire risk. PFA encourages residents to take preventative measures to avoid electrical fires:

✅ Clean the fan regularly to remove dust and debris buildup.

✅ Avoid leaving the fan running continuously, especially for long periods.

✅ Install a timer switch to automatically turn off the fan after a set time.

✅ Replace any fan making unusual noises or emitting a burning smell immediately.

Bathroom fan fire in the 500 block of Dennison Ct in Fort Collins (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

For more home fire safety tips, visit Poudre Fire Authority’s official website.

PFA continues to investigate the full extent of the damage and reminds residents to remain vigilant about home electrical safety.

Fire Fighters on the scene in the 500 block of Dennison Ct in Fort Collins (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)