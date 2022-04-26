Greeley Stampede Looking for Bar Staff

Summer is fast approaching and with it comes the 100th Greeley Stampede! With over 220,000 annual visitors, the Stampede is expecting the 100th to draw even more people that want to celebrate the historic event. Now is your chance to join the community celebration by becoming a seasonal bartender. Available positions include Bartenders, Bar Backs, and Beverage Warehouse Associates.

“Annually we hire over 100 seasonal employees to join us in putting on Northern Colorado’s premier western celebration,” commented Morgan Moisey, Greeley Stampede Beverages Coordinator. “The bar staff play a key role in making the guest experience memorable in a fun, safe, and enjoyable environment.”

Overall, the Stampede is looking for high-energy, outgoing, friendly, personable people with excellent communication skills to serve beverages to guests. The Bartenders will greet customers, learn about their preferences, answer questions, recommend menu items, and prepare and serve beverages. Applicants must be 21+ and able to work a minimum of five (5) shifts throughout the twelve (12) day event.

Bar Backs will assist bartenders by pouring beer and stocking bars. Beverage Warehouse Associates will work in the Stampede Beverage Warehouse and assist with product distribution across the park. Applicants must be 18+ and able to work a minimum of five (5) shifts throughout the twelve (12) day event.

A complete list of job duties and descriptions for each position as well as applications can be found at greeleystampede.org/p/get-involved/join-our-team. Applications for bar staff will be open through May 20th or until positions are filled. For questions about bar staff at the Greeley Stampede, please contact Morgan Moisey at morgan@greeleystampede.org.

The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. The historic 100th Annual Greeley Stampede presented by JBS runs June 23-July 4. This longstanding event has grown in diversity and popularity since its inception and has provided music and rodeo entertainment to hundreds of thousands of people every summer. The Stampede has been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and received many awards including PRCA Mountain States Large Rodeo of the Year, RMCMA Event of the Year, and listed in the US Today Top 10 rodeos. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit greeleystampede.org.