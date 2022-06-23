Larimer County at High Risk Level for COVID-19

Health Department Urges Residents to Make a Plan

Larimer County is now at COVID-19 Community Level High, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) metrics. CDC Community Levels are the measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on health and hospital systems. With the transition to Level High, Larimer County health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated and boosted and to make a plan to access new treatments for COVID-19, if needed.

The most recent COVID level can be found at larimer.org.

Health officials are reminding residents that it’s not too late to get up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations. Vaccines continue to be the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to help avoid serious illness, hospitalization, and death from the virus. Currently, everyone age 5 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 booster dose, which offers significant additional protection. Individuals age 50+, and those 12+ who are immunocompromised, are now eligible for a second booster. For more information on where vaccines are available and to make an appointment please visit larimer.gov/covidvaccine or call 970-498-6700 during business hours.

Health officials are also encouraging residents to make a plan to get treatment in the event that they do get COVID-19. There are several COVID-19 treatment options available that can reduce the severity of COVID-19 illness and prevent hospitalization. The majority of adults, about 75%, are eligible for COVID treatment whether vaccinated or not.

“COVID-19 cases and hospital admissions are on the rise in Larimer County. Vaccination, testing, and treatment are important tools in the ongoing fight against COVID-19,” says Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director.

Health officials say that the first step in accessing treatment is to have a positive COVID-19 test. Having at-home rapid test kits on hand makes testing quick and easy. Individuals can order free at-home test kits from COVID.gov/tests and find local testing resources at larimer.gov/covidtest. Once a person has tested positive, they should contact their healthcare provider or use telehealth services to discuss treatment options.

“Getting tested and treated early is key, so having a plan can help you get the care you need to recover quickly from COVID-19,” says Gonzales.

For more information about COVID-19 treatments and making a plan, visit larimer.gov/covidtreatment.