Small Grants Available for Local Outdoor Neighborhood and Community Projects

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is now accepting applications for a small grant program that awards money for nature-based neighborhood and community projects in Larimer County.
For 26 years, the Small Grants for Community Partnering Program has awarded grants to communities throughout the county using a portion of the Help Preserve Open Space sales tax. Since its inception, the small grants program has awarded more than $415,000 across 238 projects across Larimer County.
Past grants have gone to a variety of outdoor community-based projects, from community garden improvements and outdoor classrooms to wetland restoration and removal of invasive species.
LCDNR is offering a Small Grants Program Webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11:30 a.m. MST. At this meeting, attendees will learn more about how the program works, important updates, how to submit a competitive application and other tips.
Applicants may request up to $4,000 per application for projects that take place in Larimer County. Projects must be shovel-ready for project completion by the end of 2025.
Returning non-profit organizations, HOAs, K-12 schools, and community-based organizations are invited to apply for seed money or capacity support for projects that fit into one of the five grant categories. These categories include:
1. Projects that provide or enhance natural landscapes, including wildlife habitat, rivers, wetlands, outdoor community gathering spaces, neighborhood parks, greenbelts, lakes/ponds, etc.
Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Grant awards will be announced by February 2025.
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/
