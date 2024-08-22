Small Grants Available for Local Outdoor Neighborhood and Community Projects

Traut Elementary – In 2020, Larimer County’s Small Grants program funded landscape and hardscape related improvements to an existing outdoor classroom at Traut Elementary in Fort Collins. The completed project now provides an ideal setting for an enjoyable, unique outdoor learning environment for the school and the community. Photo credits - Rob Langford.

The Larimer County Department of Natural Resources (LCDNR) is now accepting applications for a small grant program that awards money for nature-based neighborhood and community projects in Larimer County.

For 26 years, the Small Grants for Community Partnering Program has awarded grants to communities throughout the county using a portion of the Help Preserve Open Space sales tax. Since its inception, the small grants program has awarded more than $415,000 across 238 projects across Larimer County.

Past grants have gone to a variety of outdoor community-based projects, from community garden improvements and outdoor classrooms to wetland restoration and removal of invasive species.

LCDNR is offering a Small Grants Program Webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 11:30 a.m. MST. At this meeting, attendees will learn more about how the program works, important updates, how to submit a competitive application and other tips.

Registration can be made through this link: https://bit.ly/45Y0Xj5

Applicants may request up to $4,000 per application for projects that take place in Larimer County. Projects must be shovel-ready for project completion by the end of 2025.

Returning non-profit organizations, HOAs, K-12 schools, and community-based organizations are invited to apply for seed money or capacity support for projects that fit into one of the five grant categories. These categories include:

1. Projects that provide or enhance natural landscapes, including wildlife habitat, rivers, wetlands, outdoor community gathering spaces, neighborhood parks, greenbelts, lakes/ponds, etc.

2. Projects that provide nature-based environmental education opportunities, including outdoor education signs and materials, outdoor classrooms, workshops, trainings, etc.
3. Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land via providing access to nature for those experiencing barriers, including limited transit options and financial obstacles.
4. Projects that create opportunities for people to connect with the land via local agricultural food production (projects that include practices around improving soil, water, habitat, or community connection to agriculture)
5. Research on Larimer County open spaces.

Applications must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024. Grant awards will be announced by February 2025.

The application link, guidelines and instructions, budget worksheet, and all other information for the program can be accessed at www.larimer.org/small-grants
About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources
Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit www.larimer.org/naturalresources.

